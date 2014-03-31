Delaware AG Warns of Bogus Tax Emails

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware residents should be aware of fraudulent email messages claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service's Taxpayer Advocacy Service, but in reality are part of a scam attempt, Attorney General Beau Biden said Monday.



Biden said the emails contain a made-up case number, the Taxpayer Advocacy Center's actual logo and read: "Your reported 2013 income is flagged for review due to a document processing error. Your case has been forwarded to the Taxpayer Advocate Service for resolution assistance. To avoid delays processing your 2013 filing contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service for resolution assistance."



The fraudulent email then provides a link that solicits personal information from the recipient, such as legal name and contact information.



Those who receive these bogus e-mails should not click on any of the links or provide any of the information requested, Biden advised.. The emails should be forwarded to the IRS' designed account for fraudulent emails, which is phishing@irs.gov. The IRS does not communicate with taxpayers through email.



Delaware residents who receive unsolicited phone calls, emails, or other messages that they believe may be a scam should report those communications to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-220-5424 or by sending an email to consumer.protection@state.de.us.