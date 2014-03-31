Magnolia Man Charged With Raping Teen

MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Magnolia man is behind bars following accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl at his home over the weekend.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred early Sunday morning when the victim was attending a sleepover at the home of a female friend, located on the 100 block of West Cherry Drive. According to police, the victim was in a room watching a movie with her friend and 22-year-old Jimmie L. Underwood, when he began making inappropriate advances and physical contact with the victim. The victim was then able to leave the home and notified her mother who called police, investigators said.



Police said that following an investigation into the alleged incident, arrest warrants for Underwood were obtained and he was taken into custody without incident at a home in Felton. He was charged with second-degree rape and ordered held in lieu of $20,000 secured bond.



Troopers said that because of the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victim, only limited information will be released.