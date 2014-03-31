Ocean City Effort to Stop Distracted Driving

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is joining the U.S. Department of Transportation in the effort to stop distracted driving by celebrating Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The initiative, which takes place during the month of April, reminds citizens to park the phone while on the road.

"Ocean City citizens need to know that we are serious about stopping this dangerous behavior of texting and driving," said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. "When you text while driving, you take your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off the task of driving putting yourself and others at risk."

In 2012, there were 3,328 people killed and 421,000 injured nationwide in distraction-affected crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute reports that a quarter of teens nationwide respond to a text message once or more every time they drive. The Institute also reports that 20 percent of teens and 10 percent of parents admit that they have extended multi-message text conversations while driving.

Ocean City police are reminding drivers that when they engage in distracted driving behaviors, they are not only a danger to themselves but to other motorists on the road as well.

For more information about distracted driving and to take the pledge to drive phone-free, visit www.distraction.gov.