Searches Ongoing For Three Different Suspects

SALISBURY, Md. - It was a busy week for police in Salisbury. A drug fugitive on the run, a bomb threat at the mall, and a bank robbery on Eastern Shore Drive. Each happening in a 48 hour span. A few days later and all three suspects remain at-large.

Edwin Fletcher escaped arrest Wednesday night by ramming his pick-up truck into an unmarked state police patrol car and avoided police gun fire while driving away. He ditched the truck a few blocks away. David Robinson of Salisbury said he was just around the corner on the Salisbury Plaza when the shots from police rang out.

"We came down, we saw the police car just in pieces and a cop on the ground in pain. Excruciating pain," said Robinson.

Police are scouring the lower shore for Fletcher. Less than 48 hours later, Salisbury Police received a phone call about a bomb at the Centre at Salisbury. The mall was closed for 8 hours as police searched the building. No bomb was found and the man who made the phone call is still unknown. During the bomb search, a man robbed a Bank of Delmarva Branch on Eastern Shore Drive. A K-9 team tried to track him down but he got away. SPD said there is no new information in either investigation.

"It kind of makes me a little scared honestly just because a lot of pandemonium is going on. It's just a scary thought to have all these people running around town and just out there," said Robinson.

Brad Hood of Salisbury said that he tried to have a different outlook saying these things were unpredictable and random.



"I come from the College Park area, that's where I went to school and there you get alerts every single day. It's actually not that bad down here," said Hood.

Random or not, there are three suspects still on the loose for three very different serious crimes in Salisbury.



In all three cases, Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.



The number for Crime Solvers is (410) 548-1776.