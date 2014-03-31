GM Recalls 1.5 Million Cars for Steering Defect

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. because the electronic power-steering assist can suddenly stop working.





Included in the recall are the Chevrolet Malibu, Malibu Maxx, Chevrolet HHR, Saturn Aura, Saturn Ion and Pontiac G6. Model years vary, but all of the vehicles are from the 2010 model year or earlier.





The new recall brings to 6.3 million the number of vehicles GM has recalled since February. The initial recall - now at 2.6 million small cars for an ignition switch defect - prompted the automaker to name a new safety chief and speed up pending recalls.





The company expects recall-related costs to total $750 million in the first quarter.

In the latest recall, dealers will replace the power steering motor and other parts for free.



