Efforts Under Way to Improve Downtown Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del.- The Town of Smyrna is hoping to receive state funding to help revitalize its downtown area.



Earlier this year, Delaware Gov. Jack Markell talked about an initiative that would provide $7 million to Downtown Development Districts. The town of Smyrna is looking to be a part of that initiative.



Michael Spencer is the new owner of Heart of Smyrna located in downtown. He's only been open for a week so far.



"We sell furniture, appliances. Mostly anything that goes inside the home," said Spencer.



Things have been going well for this new business owner, but he has one complaint.



"I think they need to get more businesses here because it's real quiet," said Spencer. "It just needs to liven up."



He will need more foot traffic in Downtown Smyrna to keep his business up and running. The Town of Smyrna is hoping to do just that if they are approved for state funding. Business owners like Spencer will certainly benefit from revitalizing the downtown area.



Up the street from Heart of Smyrna is where you can find Sayers Jewelers.



"We're a full service jewelry store. We custom make one of a kind custom jewelry for people," said Ronald Sayers. "We have a good bridal business. People start their life out with Sayers and remain customers through a lifetime."



Not having much foot traffic in downtown Smyrna hasn't hurt this business. They're going into their 64th year of business. Ronald Sayers says he's seen his fair share of businesses come and go in the area.



"There's times that someone moves out or closes up for whatever reason," said Sayers. "If you get too many of them in a row it looks bad for the town but they generally fill back up and things go on."



Even though he doesn't necessarily need it, having the downtown area revitalized certainly wouldn't hurt.



"When we get more businesses in town that just improves everything. So we all benefit from each other and help each other," said Sayers.



The Town of Smyrna has already drafted a proposal for this state funding.