After Rocky Rollout, Maryland Looks to Abandon its Health Exchange

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Monday marks the enrollment deadline
for health insurance plans under Obamacare.
Some states chose to go their own route, rather than through the federal
website, healthcare.gov.
Maryland
is one of those 14 states. Some of them, like California and Connecticut, are
doing well. But in Maryland, the state exchange
has been anything but smooth sailing, and the state is now looking to abandon ship.
More than $200 million
later, it is looking more and more likely Maryland will change course, and possibly
adopt another state's system. This all comes amid a federal audit, following
countless issues state leaders are eager to forget.
"Right on day one, on
October 1st, the website crashed," noted Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD).
It wasn't the debut the
state was hoping for. Not after three-and-a-half years of planning, supported
by more than $200 million of federal funding.
"We wanted, certainly,
to roll out an exchange that the nation would look at and say, we want to adopt
the Maryland model," Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown told WBOC. "But that didn't
happen."
But the warning signs
came long before that embarrassing first day. Word of missed deadlines,
followed by a December 2012 report, noting numerous concerns. Then, little more
than a month before opening to the public, the site crashed right in the middle
of a live demonstration.
Two weeks later, more
warnings. Yet with a week to go, the site was given the "green light"
by top aides to Gov. Martin O'Malley and Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown.
"The federal exchange provided
coverage, or provided access to coverage in over 30 states, and cost about $600
million," Rep. Harris remarked. "The Maryland exchange, only provided it to
people in Maryland, and cost over $200 million. So, actually, it looked like it
was money that probably wasn't well spent."
That is why Rep. Harris
called on the federal government to investigate.
"I think we owe it to
the taxpayer to figure out what went wrong here," he said.
They are answers
insurance agent Colleen Richardson is also looking for.
"It's a huge waste of
taxpayer dollars," Richardson said. "There were a lot of infrastructures
already out there. But they decided to reinvent the wheel, and they didn't do
it right."
Richardson has
experienced the issues firsthand.
"We've had instances
where quotes have come out completely wrong," she explained. "We've found
there's no way to correct any errors. The system crashing. They system making
up answers. It's just, every step of the way."
Lt. Gov. Brown was
charged with heading the exchange, from a legislative and policy standpoint. He
acknowledges there were bumps in the road, but assures the state responded
appropriately.
"We reorganized the
leadership on the exchange, we re-focused our vendors, some of whom never, they
didn't stay on the job," he said. "We got rid of them, quite frankly. And we
launched a staff surge, with literally, several hundred more Marylanders on the
job, rolling up their sleeves every day, a lot of manual work around, but to
ensure that we could enroll as many Marylanders as possible."
As for the federal
audit, Lt. Gov. Brown said, "I think there will be no mystery, in any review
that is conducted, that the big shortcoming was that we selected the wrong
contractor."
Moving forward, Brown
told WBOC it is unlikely the state will stay with the Maryland exchange.
"We're looking at other
states. Kentucky and Connecticut. We're looking at the federal exchange."
As for that $200 million
investment, Brown maintains it was not wasted money.
"I think it's important
to understand that the federal government funded all of the exchanges
throughout the country," he noted. "There certainly was an understanding that
some states would perform better than others. And, as a result, states that are
on their federal exchange would be able to look at other states. Or, that
states that rolled out their own exchange, like Maryland, might be able to look
to other states that have done it better."
As of Friday, Maryland
had surpassed its sign-up goal, enrolling more than 272,000 people. More than
200,000 of those sign-ups were for Medicaid, while less than 50,000 enrolled in
private health plans.
You have until midnight on March 31st to enroll, unless you
can demonstrate you tried to do so by today, otherwise, the next open
enrollment is in November.
The official vote on how
to proceed with the Maryland exchange is set for Tuesday. All indications are
that the state will move to Connecticut's exchange.
In response, Rep. Harris said, "Two
years and $200 million later, Maryland is back to square one—and will now have
to spend tens of millions more... The board has no choice but to vote yes,
however, before even more taxpayer dollars are wasted on the dysfunctional
exchange."