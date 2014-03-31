Measures to Battle Domestic Violence Passed in Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Two measures to help battle domestic violence have been passed by the Maryland General Assembly.



The state Senate gave final approval to the measures on Monday night on unanimous votes. The House of Delegates already passed the bills.



They are headed to Gov. Martin O'Malley, whose administration proposed the legislation.



One of the measures makes it easier to obtain a final protective order by reducing the required standard of evidence. It would change the required evidence from "clear and convincing" to "a preponderance of the evidence." Maryland is the only state in the nation that uses the higher standard of proof for final protective orders.



The other bill adds second-degree assault to a list of crimes for which a person can obtain a final protective order.