Md. Board to Discuss Future of Health Exchange

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Maryland board is scheduled to discuss what the state will do about its badly flawed health exchange website.

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Board of Trustees has a 5 p.m. meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday, when it could officially decide to use technology from another state that has had a more successful exchange rollout. Maryland is one of 14 states with its own exchange.

The deadline for the first enrollment period expired Monday at midnight. Maryland officials have been weighing what to do to be better prepared for the next enrollment period that opens in November. Technology from Connecticut's exchange has been one mentioned as being under consideration in Maryland.

Maryland's exchange website crashed on the first day it opened Oct. 1. It still has serious problems.