Del. House Again Delays Vote on Tax Increases

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Delaware House vote on a package of tax increases that Gov. Jack Markell is relying to help pay for his spending plan for next fiscal year has been postponed for a second time.



The bill had been placed on the House agenda for Tuesday, but the absence of Democratic majority whip John Viola led to postponement of the vote.



The bill requires three-fifths votes in the House and Senate. House Democrats first postponed a vote last week, when another Democratic lawmaker was absent.



The legislation increases the annual tax on limited liability companies and business partnerships from $250 to $300. It also increases the minimum annual corporation franchise tax by $100.



Administration officials say the tax increases should generate an additional $51 million annually.