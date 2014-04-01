Fire Breaks Out at Cambridge Yacht Club

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A fire that broke out at the Cambridge Yacht Club early Tuesday morning has been put out.

According to the officials with the Rescue (Cambridge) Fire Company, a passerby notified police of smoke at the yacht club, located on Mill Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the mechanical room.

According to officials, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and put the fire out at around 6 a.m.

There were no reported injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of damage.



The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.