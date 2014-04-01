Va. Prepaid College Tuition Deadline Pushed Back

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Enrollment in Virginia's prepaid college tuition program for this year has been extended.

Officials say the annual enrollment period for Virginia529 prePAID originally was set to end on Monday. It will now end next Sunday.

Program CEO Mary Morris says the program wants to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to enroll.

The enrollment allows families to purchase at this year's pricing future in-state tuition and fees at Virginia public colleges and universities.

Contracts are available by the semester at different pricing levels and families or individuals may purchase contracts for newborns up to children in ninth grade.

Officials say that tuition at four-year institutions has increased an average of 7 percent a year in Virginia over the last decade.

