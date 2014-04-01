Man Charged in Smyrna Robbery Spree

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna police have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of robbing two stores and attempting to rob a third over the course of a few hours time.

Police said that at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nicholas J. Henrich, of Smyrna, entered the Dollar General on Jimmy Drive and handed the cashier a note demanding money and advising that he had a gun. Investigators said that when the cashier yelled at Henrich, he ran out of the store and fled the scene.

According to police, shortly after 5 p.m., Henrich entered the Dollar Tree in the Gateway Shopping Center and handed the cashier a note demanding money and threatening to use a weapon. Police said that after being handed a small amount of money, Henrich left the store and once again fled the scene.

Police said that a few hours later, shortly after midnight Tuesday, Henrich entered the Wawa convenience store on Jimmy Drive where he again handed the cashier a note advising to hand over money and that he had a gun and would use it. Henrich then received a small amount of money and ran out of the store, investigators said.

Police said officers observed Henrich running south of the store and took him into custody without incident.

Henrich was charged with attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery and ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $6,000 secured bond.





