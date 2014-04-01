Retired Paramedic Goes to Prison for Child Sex Abuse

SALISBURY, Md.- A Fruitland man who retired as a paramedic with the Salisbury Fire Department after more than three decades of service will spend 15 years behind bars for sexually abusing two young children.



Sixty-seven-year-old Bruce Earl Fowler appeared last month in Wicomico County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual abuse.

On Tuesday, April 1, Fowler was sentenced by a judge to 40 years in the Department of Corrections, with all but 15 suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation upon release. According to Wicomico County State's Attorney Matthew Maciarello, Fowler must also register as a Tier III (high-risk) sex offender for life and will not be eligible for parole until completing half of his sentencing.



Prosecutors said that on Nov. 5, 2013, an 8-year-old child disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Fowler. Fowler admitted inappropriate contact with the child to investigators, according to prosecutors. They said another child, age 6, also disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Fowler.

Fowler was a paramedic with the Salisbury Fire Department for 32 years before his retirement.

