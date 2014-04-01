Motions Hearing Scheduled for Convicted Accomack Arsonist

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- A motions hearing is scheduled next week for convicted Accomack County arsonist Tonya S. Bundick.

The hearing for Bundick, of Parksley, is set for 9 a.m., Thursday, April 10 in Accomack County court. During the hearing, Bundick's defense will appear before a judge to discuss a change of venue request, her request to wear makeup in court and her request for 62 separate trials for all 62 additional arson charges she is facing.

Bundick, who was indicted by a grand jury for an arson spree that occurred between November 2012 and April 2013 in Accomack County, was originally due in court to stand trial on the additional charges on April 10. However, that court date was canceled and a motions hearing set taking its place.

In January, Bundick entered an Alford plea in court for one count of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson in connection with an April 2013 fire that occurred in Melfa. A sentencing date for those two charges has not yet been set.