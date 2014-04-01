Harrington Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

HARRINGTON, Del.- Police say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Harrington man for his 5th offense DUI.

Harrington police said that while on patrol at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers stopped a vehicle on South DuPont Highway for a traffic violation. Officers said that when they contacted the driver, 56-year-old Daniel C. Boone, they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and Boone was also given standard field sobriety tests.

After completing the tests, Boone was taken into custody and transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing. According to police, a computer check also revealed that Boone had a suspended driver's license and had four previous DUI convictions dating back to 1989.

In addition to 5th offense DUI, Boone was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and fail to surrender registration on demand when suspended or canceled. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $5,251 secured bond.