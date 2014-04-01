Home of the Brave Opens Transitional Home for Homeless Female Vets

MILFORD, Del,- Homeless female veterans have a new place to call home in Milford. The Home of the Brave has opened its second transitional home. This one is specifically for women and children. It's the first transitional home for female veterans in Delaware.



"About five percent of the homeless veteran population are female," said Executive Director of Home of the Brave, Jessica Finan.



Prior to this transitional home, these women had options for places to go. But there was no other place in the state that would cater specifically to them.



"We're more plugged into different issues that homeless female vets may have," said Finan. "It could be military sexual trauma, it could be helping them apply for their VA benefits."



It's been a long process for the organization trying to open. It's original location did not work after neighbors spoke out about the home coming into their neighborhood. The current home on Causey Avenue fell right into their laps.



The transitional home has taken over what used to be the God's Way to Recovery transitional home. Neighbors were already accustomed to having the transition home in the area so bringing a female transitional home wasn't an issue for people in the neighborhood.



"I think it's great," said Kimberly Elkey of Milford. "It think it's wonderful that they put it both inside of a town so that people can easily access whatever services they needed or get to a grocery store or a doctor's office. It's a perfect location."



There are currently three veterans and one child living in the home. The home was approved to house eight individuals so there are four beds available.



Now that everything is finally official, the organization looks to keep its home on Causey Avenue for the long run.



The organization is always looking for funds and donations. For more information on how to give back, visit their website at homeofthebravefdn.org.