Cape Henlopen School District Holding Referendum

LEWES, Del.- Voters in the Cape Henlopen School District will head to the polls Wednesday for a referendum. Enrollment has grown by nearly 1,000 students since 2002 and the district says classrooms have become overcrowded. The referendum would help pay for the construction of a new elementary school.



"There's overcrowding in all the classrooms, there's too many kids in the classrooms, it's definitely needed," said parent Hiba Stancofksy. "I think it's an investment in our kids that is so worth it."



The referendum would cost the average property owner an extra $59 a year in property taxes which would be implemented over the next three years. The money and possible new school has some voters hesitating.



"I'd really have to think this because for some reason I think the growth is somewhat transitory down here," Lorraine Reed said.



The new elementary school would be built in Rehoboth Beach on Route 24.



"I think it would cause a lot of congestion," Reed said. "And since it's going to be a grammar school, I think it's going to be a dangerous area to build on."



First State Liberty, a political action committee, has been running a campaign against recent school referendums, including Cape Henlopen's. The group is against raising taxes and suggests the district has not spent its money in the best interest of taxpayers.

But some parents say their kids need a yes vote.



"I think the district needs it, I think these are the kids that will be leading this community eventually and we need to give them a better chance," Stancofsky said.



The polls open at 10am Wednesday, voters can cast their ballot at Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School and Rehoboth Elementary School