Route 113 Project Tops County To-Do-List

NEWARK, Md.- There are three major roadways in Worcester County in need of repair. But the State Highway Administration says funding is low and it can only complete one project at a time.



So, the big debate is which roadway gets worked on first. People in Ocean City would like to see the state replace the Route 50 drawbridge.



"To me the Route 50 Bridge needs to be done first," said Paul Beats, of Ocean City. "The traffic backs up to the bridge and then it gets really bad once they put that draw bridge up."



But Bruce Bellman said he's also dealing with traffic jams in Ocean Pines, a community that has doubled in population in the past several years, according to the U.S. Census. So he wants route 589 in the spotlight.



"It would make it a lot easier to get around [Ocean Pines]," said Bellman.



As for the people in Berlin, they have their priority as well. They want upgrades to Route 113. Especially after an alarming number of deadly car accidents along a stretch of Route in Berlin.



There are a lot of upgrades, and one big decision. Worcester County officials have reached a decision and announced Route 113 will be at the top of the list, while the other projects will be considered down the road.



The Maryland State Highway Administration will hold a meeting Wednesday night in Snow Hill to discuss its plans for Route 113.