Maryland to Revamp Flawed Health Exchange

HANOVER, Md. (AP) - A Maryland board has voted to replace technology in the state's badly flawed health exchange website with technology that has worked much better in Connecticut.

The board of directors of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange voted Tuesday night to adopt technology developed by Deloitte Consulting.

Maryland's website crashed shortly after it opened Oct. 1. The state has had one of the worst exchange websites of the 14 states that developed their own.

The decision to shift to Deloitte comes as Maryland tries to build a better exchange for the next open enrollment period in November.

The change comes in a big election year in a state where top Democratic officials hoped to make Maryland a leader in health care implementation.