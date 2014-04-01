Church to Demolish Rectory Destroyed by Fire

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Leaders of St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church have decided to demolish its rectory, which was destroyed in a fire that killed the pastor.

According to a church newsletter, leaders decided last month to demolish rather than renovate the rectory, which was destroyed on Nov. 16.

The Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office has said that 56-year-old John Sterner purchased gasoline, poured it on himself and set himself ablaze. Authorities say Sterner then ran into the church, and the fire to spread from him to the structure.

Sterner and the church's pastor, the Rev. David Dingwall, were killed in the fire. A woman was injured in the blaze.

Church leaders have not set a timeline for when the demolition will take place.