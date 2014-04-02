Worcester County Boat Ramp Closing for Renovations

WORCESTER, Md: The Shell Mill Landing boat ramp will undergo rehabilitation work and is closed to the public for approximately 90 days.

According to Worcester County Commissioners, the boat ramp located at 12500 Shell Mill Road in Bishopville has an anticipated reopening in early June of this year.

Worcester County Commissioners expect the three-month project to cost approximately $134,400 for the reconstruction of the boat ramp and finger piers at Shell Mill Landing. Funding for the project was made available through a combination of Waterway Improvement Grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and assigned designated funds from Worcester County.

The Shell Mill Landing Boat ramp was constructed in 1988 and is utilized by numerous boaters and anglers each year. According to Worcester County Commissioners, the renovation project will assure continued access to and from Maryland's coastal bays and the Atlantic Ocean well in to the future.