House Committee to Take up Maryland Film Tax Credit Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A House committee is set to consider raising Maryland's tax credit for film production companies.

The Senate recently passed the bill in efforts to keep the Netflix series "House of Cards" from moving its operation out of the state. The bill would authorize the state to give out $18.5 million in film tax credits in the next fiscal year, up from $7.5 million.

The House has taken a different tack, voting to let the state seize "House of Cards" property if the company moves its operation.

The House Ways and Means Committee plans to review the Senate's proposal on Wednesday.