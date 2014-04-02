Farmington Chicken House Fire Ruled Accidental

FARMINGTON, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal has ruled as accidental a Tuesday fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a chicken house west of Farmington.

Firefighters responded to the call just before 6 p.m. at the structure, located on the 2500 block of Flat Iron Road.



According to officials, when firefighters arrive they saw smoke coming from the end of the chicken house before putting out the flames. The state fire marshal ruled the fire as accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction in a feed control switch.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. There were no reported injuries.