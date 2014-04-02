Smyrna Man Charged in Burglary Spree

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man in connection with a series of burglaries that occurred in northern Kent County.

Lyndon R. King, 25, is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of theft, resisting arrest, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, falsifying business records, theft by false pretense, selling stolen property and four counts of criminal mischief.

Police said King's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred Friday morning, March 28, when troopers were dispatched to the area of Juniper Court south of Smyrna for a reported suspicious male walking along the wood line in the Hickory Hollow development. Police said that as troopers were searching the area, a home on Pebble Drive appeared to have been broken inside.

Troopers said they were able to make contact with the victim, who was not home at that time, and discovered that electronic items such as laptops, a Smart TV, and jewelry had been stolen from the home.

According to investigators, witnesses living in the area stated that they saw King enter a home on Juniper Court. Troopers said they got permission from the homeowner to go inside and discovered King hiding under a bed. Police said that as the troopers were attempting to take King into custody, he punched one of them several times in the upper body. King was ultimately taken into custody without any further incident and transported back to Troop 3.

Police said a a search of the home resulted in the recovery of a laptop that was removed from the home on Pebble Drive, but no other items were located.



Authorities said King was also linked to a number of other burglaries that were committed in the Smyrna and Dover areas where jewelry and electronics were removed from the homes and then sold to local pawn shops.

Police said that in one incident that occurred on March 24, it was reported that three shotguns were stolen from the homeowner on East Dennys Road and another handgun was stolen on March 20 from a victim who lives on Pearsons Corner Road. Those weapons have not been recovered, police said.

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, King was ordered held in lieu of $20,500 secured bond.

