Arson Arrest Anniversary

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - One year ago, April 2nd, 2013, the spree of arsons in Accomack County came to and end. Virginia State Police announced the arrests of Tonya Bundick and Charles Smith. A year since their arrests, Accomack County has been able to move on but the handy work of the arsonists remains evident throughout the county.

It was just over a year ago, that Whispering Pines Motel was scorched as part of the seemingly never ending arson spree in the county. Now, just a shell of the historic hotel remains and it is not alone. A trip through the back roads of Accomack County will reveal plenty of examples just like the motel.

Thomas Toy has called Accomack County home for the past decade.

"It makes me sick because that's places that really could be beautiful places. And they are just sitting there doing nothing. It does make me sick and I am sure it makes a lot of other people sick."

Toy said a year after the fires ended, he is tired of seeing piles of burnt wood and bricks throughout the county's small towns and back roads. However, from a county standpoint, there is not much that can be done. WBOC spoke with two county supervisors who said because a vast majority of the burned buildings are on private property meaning the property owner is responsible for cleaning up the buildings and debris. But, most of the buildings in questions are abandoned or unused in the first place.

"I'd like to see these places torn down. I know they are historic and stuff like that but I'd like to see them torn down and something down with them. At least the property, make something out of the property."

George Smith from Painter has his own connection to the arson spree. He worked briefly with convicted arsonist, Charles Smith. George Smith said he would like to see some resolution.

"I would like to see the people get their houses restored or get paid off and get them back up where they're supposed to be. I'd like to see that happen out of all this mess that went on."

But the mess that remains will remain until the property owners decide to clean up what's left behind from the Accomack County arsons.

