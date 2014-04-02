Planning to Expand Route 113 in Worcester County

SNOW HILL, Md.- More than 11,000 vehicles travel Route 113 between Snow Hill and Berlin each day, and that number will more than double in 20 years.

The Maryland State Highway Administration wants to expand the roadway to four lanes from the Delaware state line to Pocomoke. The northern half of the project has been completed and now officials are focusing on the southern portion.

Joan Scott says she's scared to drive on the two-lane highway.

"I'm constantly passed by people at like 80 mph on the double line because there's not a lot of places to pass," she said.

Scott isn't the only one worried. Several fatal accidents have occurred on the busy highway and the SHA says expanding will make things safer.

"It will be an inconvenience but it will be safer, what we're looking at is safe access to 113," said Donnie Drewer with the Maryland SHA.

The road changes will cut off some access point and crossovers. Tom Hammon, a firefighter, says the changes will lengthen response times for emergency workers.

"To me it's like a lot of riding around to get to a house fire or an emergency call for ambulances or that type of thing, it looks like to me the simpler thing would be to put a red light there," he said.

Closing access points is a worry for Joan Scott, her farm depends on an access road.

"The crops we have to get out to 113, to carry it to 113 and so we have an access road that will be cut, that will no longer be there," Scott said.

But Alice Tweedy says safety needs to come first.

"It is a dangerous road and I think when the decision is to either spend money to improve route 50 or this, this should have priority because of all the deaths we've had at intersections," she said.

The two phases for the project is projected to cost $100 million, a start date for construction has not been announced yet.

