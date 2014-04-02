Gold Alert Issued for Kent County Man

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert Wednesday for a 47-year-old Kent County man.

State Troopers are looking for Glenn M. Homewood, of Felton, Delaware. They say he was last heard from on April 2, around noon in the Felton area.





Troopers issued the alert after they were unable to make contact with Homewood to check on him. Police say there is a concern for Homewood's safety and welfare. They say he may be driving a grey Mazda 6 bearing Delaware registration, C47339.





Homewood is described as a white male, 5-foot-11 inches tall, and approximately 181 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.





If anyone has any information in reference to the whereabouts of Homewood, they are asked to call Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by utilizing the Delaware State Police Mobile Crime Tip Application. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."



