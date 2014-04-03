Troopers Investigate Late Night Shooting on South State Street, Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting of a man who was robbed.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when a man walked into the Royal Farms store, located at 6 West Lebanon Road, bleeding from his head and reporting he had been shot.





Authorities said the 34-year -old victim told police that he had been driving southbound on South State Street near Moore's Lake when a man dressed in all black clothing walked out in front of his vehicle.





The victim said he rolled down his window and the suspect approached the driver's side brandishing a gun, demanding his money. The victim complied and turned over the money he had.





Police said the suspect then demanded more money and when the victim was unable to produce any, the suspect fired his weapon grazing the victim's forehead. The suspect then took off in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released for the non-life-threatening wound.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Det. D. Coleman at 302-741-2817 or by utilizing the Delaware State Police Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/.





Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."



