Vote Set On Bail Denial Constitutional Amendment

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State House members are set to vote on a proposed amendment to Delaware's constitution allowing bail to be denied for defendants charged with non-capital crimes.

The proposed amendment, backed by Attorney General Beau Biden, is aimed at stopping violent offenders from getting released on bail, only to be charged with committing more violent crimes after being put back on the street.

Currently, bail can be denied only for first-degree murder. Supporters of the constitutional amendment say judges should be able to deny bail on other violent felony charges if they believe pretrial detention is the only way to reasonably ensure public safety.

The bill was defeated twice in the state Senate last June before being resurrected and passed in a little-noticed midnight vote on the final day of legislative session.