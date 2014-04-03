Hornets To Visit Wilmington For Saturday Practice

Dover, Del. - Hornet football fans in Northern Delaware will get an up close and personal look at the 2014 team this Saturday.



The Hornets will hold the 10th practice session of their 2014 spring camp at Delcastle High School in Wilmington on Saturday. The team will take to the field for pre-practice drills at 1 p.m.



"We're always looking for opportunities to reach out to our alumni and fans throughout the state," said DSU head coach Kermit Blount. "Also, it helps to take our product to other areas of the state to win new fans and strengthen our existing fan base."



The Hornets are scheduled to conduct a full contact scrimmage, featuring regular game officials, during the Delcastle practice.



Delaware State will return to Alumni Stadium for spring practices next Tuesday (Apr. 8), Thursday (Apr. 10) and Friday (Apr. 11) before wrapping up camp with the annual Red/White scrimmage on Apr. 12 in Dover.



The Hornets begin their summer camp in August.

Their 2014 season kicks off on Aug. 30 against first-time opponent Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J.



The home opener is Sep. 13 against 2013 FBS national championship runner-up Towson.

Delaware State's 12-game 2014 schedule also includes home contests against Savannah State (Sep. 27), No. Carolina A&T (Oct. 18- Homecoming), Hampton (Oct. 25) and Florida A&M (Nov. 15).