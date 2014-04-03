Redskins Sign QB Colt McCoy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Colt McCoy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McCoy (6-1, 215) was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (85th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Browns from 2010-12 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers on April 1, 2013.

For his career, McCoy has played in 28 games with 21 starts, completing 410-of-703 passes (58.3 percent) for 4,401 yards with 21 touchdowns. He saw his most extensive action as a member of the Browns in 2011, starting all 13 games in which he appeared and finishing the season 265-of-463 passing for 2,733 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

McCoy starred collegiately at Texas from 2006-09, temporarily setting a record for the most career wins by a starting quarterback in NCAA history (45). He completed 1,157-of-1,645 career passes for 13,253 yards with 112 touchdowns and 45 interceptions while adding 447 rushing attempts for 1,571 yards and 20 touchdowns. At the time of his graduation, McCoy was the only quarterback in history to win at least 10 or more games in each of his four collegiate seasons. As a senior in 2009, he received the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named Big 12 Player of the Year.

McCoy, 27, attended Jim Ned H.S. in Tuscola, Texas, where he was twice named Associated Press Class 2A Offensive MVP and a first-team all-state selection. He was born on Sept. 5, 1986.