Teachers look to change evaluation

DOVER, Del.- Teachers in Delaware are speaking out about their evaluation. Every year the state evaluates teachers and some believe the system doesn't paint a clear picture.



The Delaware State Education Association sent a letter to legislators earlier this week. The letter explained why the evaluation system is flawed. In the evaluation is Component Five, which evaluates teachers based on students' test scores.



"The smarter balance test is a one shot deal. It is a picture of the student on one day. It is not a growth model," said Lake Forest High School Civics & Geography teacher, Joshua McDuff. "We are trying to teach these students to grow throughout the year. That's what we'd rather see."



After the letter was sent to legislators, the two groups have talked to get a better understanding of the issue.



"We've been engaged in lots of conversations," said President of the Delaware State Education Association, Frederika Jenner. "We've been talking to legislators. They've contacted us and wanted more details."



The organization wants a better system that will be serve both educators and students.



"Our concern is that the use of student's test results has not been validated, it's not necessarily reliable and it's proven to be very challenging for both educators and administrators," said Jenner.



There is no telling if and when legislators will make any changes to the current evaluation.