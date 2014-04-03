Cape Henlopen Referendum Passes Despite Robo-call Campaign

LEWES, Del.-By a margin of more than a thousand, the Cape Henlopen School District referendum passed Wednesday night.

"We need a new school, it is a need not a want," said Jennifer Burton, a Cape Henlopen School Board member. "And we really are desperate for space."

Other districts haven't been so lucky, the Milford and Seaford School Districts recently saw referendums fails. It could be because of robo-calls from First State Liberty. The political action committee is focused on getting people to vote no.

Seaford School District officials tell WBOC they believe First State Liberty affected their referendum because they said the robocalls contained inaccurate information.

Jennifer Burton with the Cape Henlopen School Board also believes the calls were wrong.

"I didn't understand the motive because they gave a lot of misinformation in the telephone call and the robo-call," she said.

According to the First State Liberty website, the school districts are mis-using the money they already have.

"I'm the first one to admit, the government wastes a lot of money and you should be on top of it but sometimes the need like new schools and classrooms, I feel have to come first," Jay Denpino said.

And Burton says the robo-calls might have led to Cape Henlopen passing their referendum.

"Cause I think the community saw what happened in Seaford and Milford and it's unfortunate."