Sen. Carper to Visit Delaware Tech Campus

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Tom Carper will visit Delaware Technical Community College's Stanton campus to get an update energy management and nursing programs.

Carper planned to tour Del Tech's Sustainable Energy Training Center on Friday, as well as its expanded nursing wing.

The energy training center is funded in part by grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and will be home for Delaware Tech's the new energy management program.

The nursing wing is being expanded by 21,000 square feet as part of the school's effort to meet the high employee demand in health care.