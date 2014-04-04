Milford Police Warn of Counterfeit $100 Bills

MILFORD, Del. (AP) - Police are asking the public for help with an investigation into counterfeit $100 bills

The News Journal reports that Milford police Detective Dwight Young says investigators believe that one or two men have passed the bills at gas stations and pharmacies throughout Delaware. Police released surveillance images Thursday and say they believe the men are using a white Chevrolet Impala with California license plate number 6MJL981.

Young says more than 20 fake bills were used to buy gift cards at two stores in Milford on March 25. He did not say how the fake bills were detected, how they were produced or how much they believe has been passed statewide.

Young says businesses should use counterfeit checking devices before accepting $100 bills, particularly for gift card purchases.