Va. Firm Wins FDA Approval For Overdose Treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Richmond-based company has received federal approval for a drug treatment that reverses the effects of pain medicine overdose.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted fast-track approval for Evzio, an emergency injector developed by the pharmaceutical development company Kaleo. The product is the size and shape of a credit card with the thickness of a small cellphone. It can be used by family members or caregivers to treat a person known or suspected to have overdosed on opioids, pain medications used to treat acute and chronic medical conditions.



Eric Edwards is the company's chief medical officer and vice president. He says the product could be available by prescription as early as this summer.