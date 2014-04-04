Two Vehicle Crash in Milton Injures Nine

Milton, Del. - An early morning crash sends nine people to area hospitals.





Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Round Pole Bridge Road in Milton.





Investigators say 63-year old Mary A. Ruark, of Milton, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape southbound on Round Pole Bridge Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign.







Troopers say 28-year old Angel L. Jimenez, also of Milton, was driving a 2000 Ford E350 van eastbound on Cave Neck Road. He was unable to avoid the collision and hit the SUV on the passenger's side.

Ruark, who was properly restrained, was removed from her SUV by mechanical means and then airlifted by DSP Aviation to Christiana Medical Center.





Ruark was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jimenez, who was properly restrained, was uninjured and did not require any on-scene medical attention.





Five passengers in the van were transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to Milford Memorial, also with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers did not require any medical attention.

Troopers say charges are pending. The intersection at Round Pole Bridge Road and Cave Neck Road was closed for approximately two hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.