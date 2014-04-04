Crisfield Gets New Emergency Truck

CRISFIELD, Md. - In the case of a weather emergency in Crisfield, the city is now a bit more prepared to help get people to safety. The police department has acquired a new 5-ton truck that will be used in emergency situations like weather evacuations.

The Crisfield Police Department got the truck from the Defense Logistics Agency for free.

Jerry Swift is a Crisfield native who said he drove a similar truck in the National Guard and is excited about the possibilities for the city.

"Oh I think it's a good idea. I have been a member of the Crisfield Fire Department for 30 years I guess and a lot of the time the community and city has called on the fire trucks to help rescue people down the neck and in the low lying areas. It's good!" said Swift.

The truck will also serve as a multi-purpose vehicle for department of public works projects. Emergencies are where it is best suited and Billy Hinman of Crisfield hopes it stays that way.

"It's the police department, not the National Guard. I think the National Guard is there for a reason. If you really want to do good, get yourself a small boat and go house to house. It's OK to have, but use it in appropriate measures," said Hinman.

The only cost to the city of Crisfield on the 2012 truck is the cost of the tags.

