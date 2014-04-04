Dover PD Looking For Bank Robber

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

Investigators say it happened around 3:35 p.m. at the Citizens Bank branch located at 8 Loockerman Street.

Police say the man displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He then reportedly ran away from the bank towards the downtown area.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.

