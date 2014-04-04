Va. Gas Prices Increase Ahead of Spring Break

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gas prices in Virginia are increasing as many residents prepare for spring break travel.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Richmond increased by 11 cents over the past week, to $3.45. Statewide, the increase was 7 cents.

On the bright side, Virginia's average of $3.42 is below the national average of $3.57 and is the 10th lowest in the country.

Gas prices this week are up 4 cents in Roanoke, 8 cents in Charlottesville and 9 cents in Norfolk.