Punkin Chunkin Looking at Site Options in Del., Md., Pa. and NJ

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - John Huber, the president of the World Championship Punkin Chunkin Association, says his event has a number of location suitors - both on and off Delmarva.

Earlier this week it became official that Punkin Chunkin needed a new home. It can no longer use the Sussex County farm that has hosted the event for the past seven years.

Huber says his organization has been planning for the possibility Punkin Chunkin might have to move.



"It's never been in our interest to move out of Sussex County. It's a lot of work to move this event," he said.



But it may come to that.



"If we can become an option or a solution for Punkin Chunkin we would love to entertain that," said Mike Tatoian, COO of Dover Motorsports.



Tatoian says the speedway has experience hosting events with tens of thousands of attendees. Liability concerns for previous host site are a big part of why Punkin' Chunkin' is moving. Tatoian says Dover International deals with the liability of hosting big events all the time.



"It's routine for us," he said. "Where certainly for someone who is farming, that's not a routine piece of business."



Huber realizes that's an advantage of the speedway. But he says the land set up in The Woodlands behind The Monster Mile might not be right for pumpkins to fly nearly a mile. He's not sure yet.



Punkin Chunkin is looking at lots of sites. Huber says he's had interest from Maryland counties that surround Delaware. And he's even spoken with interested folks in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



"We're apparently a good value, because we're getting that kind of interest," Huber said.

Huber says he hopes to have a location decision by late April or early May, but could hold off even until June.



Reporter: Do you want to see it stay in Delaware?

Huber: Absolutely. It's born and bred in Delaware. I personally don't want to see it leave.



Cindy Small, head of Kent County Tourism, says she'd like to see Punkin' Chunkin' stay in Sussex County. But she says if it can't, it should stay in Delaware. And Kent County seems the logical option.