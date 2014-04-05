Maryland Senate to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBOC/AP) - The Maryland Senate will be working on the weekend to vote on a minimum wage increase.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller says the Senate will vote Monday on the bill.

It would raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.00 in January. It would go up to $8.25 in July 2015; $8.75 in July 2016; $9.25 in July 2017 and $10.10 in July 2018.

The bill includes a four-year 3.5 percent mandated increase for community service providers who work with the developmentally disabled to keep their pay above minimum wage. That provision was added by the Senate and would need House approval to send the bill to Gov. Martin O'Malley, who has made the bill a top priority of the session.

The session ends Monday at midnight.