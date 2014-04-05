HealthFest Kicks Off in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

HealthFest Kicks Off in Salisbury

Posted:

Salisbury, Md. - Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Wicomico County Board of Education invite everyone on the Delmarva Peninsula to join them for HealthFest  for all ages, today at James M. Bennett High.

This year's event, a showcase of healthy exhibits and health screenings, is free and open to the public from now to 1:00 p.m. More than 25 free health screenings will be available the day of the event, without pre-registration. The health screenings, performed by Peninsula Regional Medical Center healthcare specialists and other area healthcare providers, will be available to anyone looking to find out how healthy they actually are, and to learn what they can do to lead an even healthier and more productive lifestyle.  The free health screenings will include vision and hearing, stroke assessment, height, weight and body fat, skin cancer awareness, bone density, balance, diabetes and kidney disease risk testing, lower body circulation, blood pressure testing and more.  Cholesterol, blood glucose and kidney function screenings, which involve a blood draw, will also be available and require an 8-hour fast, in advance, by participants.

At various times during the event, HealthFest will also offer participants free "ask the pharmacist" advice,  a therapy dog demonstration, a fun walk, a rock climbing wall, moon bounce, fire engine and ambulance tours, a health corner for kids, and interactive demonstrations in, Zumba, chair aerobics, ballroom dancing and healthy cooking. 

Participants will also have the opportunity to visit with about 50 exhibitors and vendors who are also joining HealthFest with valuable information on their services.

