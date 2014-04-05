Second Arrest Made in Dover Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Second Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

Robert Knox Robert Knox
Khiheim Hanzer Khiheim Hanzer

DOVER, Del.- Police have made a second arrest in connection with last week's shooting in Dover that left a man in critical condition and a home riddled with bullets.

Dover police said that 18-year-old Robert Knox, of Dover, turned himself in to authorities on Monday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree conspiracy and riot-use plan to use a deadly weapon and ordered held in lieu of $5,000 cash bond.

Another suspect in the incident, 18-year-old Khiheim Hanzer, also of Dover, turned himself in to the Dover Police Department after midnight Saturday. He is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, six counts of reckless endangering, and one count of riot-used plan to use a deadly weapon.

Police said that at around 1:14 a.m. Thursday, officers received several calls for shots fired in the 100 block of Spruance Road. Officers arriving on the scene found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. The victim was rushed to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police said an investigation revealed that the suspects fired 12 or more shots toward the Spruance Road home. Several rounds hit the home and nearly hit other people in and around the home as they ran for safety, police said.

Now that Knox and Hanzer are in custody, police continue to seek other suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111 or submit an anonymous tip with Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333.

 

 

 

 

