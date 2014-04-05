Md. House Of Delegates Passes Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

By NICK TABOR

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland House committee has approved a bill that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The full House chamber will vote on the bill after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It would eliminate criminal charges for possessing small amounts of marijuana and reduce the offense to the severity of a traffic violation.

The Senate has already approved a similar measure.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 13-8 Saturday on a compromise version of the Senate's plan. The Senate had proposed a $100 penalty for every offense. The House bill raises the penalties to $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense.

The House version also mandates drug treatment and education for offenders under age 21.