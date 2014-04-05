Md. Senate Delays Somerset Wind Farm Construction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate has approved a measure to delay construction of a wind farm in Somerset County on the Eastern Shore.

Lawmakers delayed the construction in order to wait for a study of how wind turbines could affect radar use around the U.S. Naval Air Station Patuxent River base in southern Maryland. The study will take at least a year.

The Senate passed the measure on a 31-16 vote Saturday.

Wind farm developers have argued the delay would kill the project.

Senators who support the bill say it's important to be sympathetic to interests of the base. The base is concerned that the wind turbines could interfere with testing in restricted airspace.

But opponents say the measure sends a bad message to businesses and harms wind farm development in Maryland.