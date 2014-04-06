Man, Woman Arrested in Dover Robbery, Shooting

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A man and his girlfriend have been arrested for their alleged roles in a robbery and shooting in Dover.



Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Calvin Byrd and 18-year-old Jasmine Henry, both of Dover, planned the robbery on Wednesday evening. Troopers said that at around 11:30 p.m. Byrd flagged down a passing car on South State Street and when the driver rolled down the window, Byrd demanded money.



Police said the driver handed over some cash. Police say Byrd asked for more, and when the driver didn't comply, Byrd fired a stolen handgun. The driver suffered a graze wound to the forehead and was taken to Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released.



Police said Byrd and Henry were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday night.

Both were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and related charges.