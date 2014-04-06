McAuliffe Signs Slew Of Bills

By ALAN SUDERMAN



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed a slew of bills into law, including ones that will reduced the number standardized tests students have to take, toughen penalties for celebratory gun fire, and require new textbooks to label the body of water separating Japan and the Koreas as both the Sea of Japan and the East Sea.

Monday is the deadline for signing most of the bills passed during the 2014 legislative session, and McAuliffe has already signed several hundred into law.

Last week McAuliffe signed a bill that reduces the number of state standardized tests, called Standards of Learning exams, elementary and middle school students have to take from 22 to 17.

McAuliffe has also vetoed a handful of bills dealing with gun rights and religious expression.