Maryland Police Use New Technology to Pursue Oyster Thieves

DEAL ISLAND, Md. (AP) - A sophisticated radar
and camera system installed along the Chesapeake Bay is acting as another set
of eyes for Maryland Natural Resources Police who have successfully tracked
watermen poaching oysters from state sanctuaries - and already won their first
court case against two of them - since the system went online Oct. 1.
"It allows us to
see things we're not normally privy to," said Lt. Scott Richardson, the
agency's regional commander. "It's been a very useful tool for us."
But the new Maritime Law
Enforcement Information Network also has "caused quite a stir" among
watermen and the public as the number of oyster violations mounted during the
season, Richardson said.
"I'm sure respect
for MLEIN is growing almost daily," he said.
In Deal Island, waterman
Danny Webster said the radar and cameras mounted on a tower on state property
at the harbor have been the talk of the community since they were installed
last summer.
At first, many thought
the equipment was just a deterrent to keep watermen in line, but they have
since found out it's a working system.
"A lot of them are
saying it's like Big Brother," he said. "They want to know why (the
state) can't use it for drug dealers instead of spying on watermen."
State officials said the
equipment, which is able to cover up to 20 miles, in a network which reaches
from the mouth of the Susquehanna River to the Virginia state line, is used for
a lot more than just keeping watch over oyster sanctuaries.
The system was used by
first responders in Anne Arundel County who asked to have cameras on the bay
bridge turned to see a sailboat in distress, said Candy Thomson, a Natural
Resources Police spokeswoman.
"They were able to
zero in and sent out the equipment and people," she said.
Police in Anne Arundel
County also turned some of the waterfront cameras toward a house where they
believed a suspect was hiding, she said.
Natural Resources Police
- the lead agency for Homeland Security on the bay - watch a lot of activity on
the water, but the understaffed department has found the MLEIN system to be
particularly useful in enforcing fisheries laws.
Officers log in to the
radar on their laptop computers to track activity in sanctuaries and other
areas where oyster harvesting is prohibited, then head out to the spot by boat
to investigate, Richardson said.
Although oyster season
ended March 31, officers will continue to use the tracking system year round.
Among other uses, it will allow the officers to track anyone setting or
retrieving crab pots in rivers and other locations that are off limits, he
said.
Thomson said eight cases
against poachers were made this season using the MLEIN system. One of them has
already gone to court, resulting in guilty verdicts against William Cloyde
Catlin and Irving Lee Catlin of Fairmount.
But catching oyster
poachers is only one of many uses for the system, said Tim Bowman, the MLEIN
program manager.
Currently, there are
about 14 state and federal agencies monitoring the network, including the Coast
Guard which has no radar of its own and the Maryland Transportation Authority
which monitors vessels in zones around bridges, he said. Others include the
Baltimore Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In 2006, the state
received a grant from the federal Department of Homeland Security to install
cameras on the water. However, the vastness of the Chesapeake Bay dictated the
use of radar as the primary technology to detect movement, Bowman said.
Numerous potential
targets for terrorists lie up and down the bay, including a nuclear power plant
at Calvert Cliffs, the bay bridge, the Port of Baltimore and Washington, and
the radar system is now used to monitor everything from large ships in the main
channels to small vessels used by watermen and recreational boaters. In
particular, the various agencies monitor exclusion zones in certain parts of
the bay.
And while the network
was built primarily for homeland security purposes, the state has found many
other uses for it, Thomson said
"I call it the Swiss Army knife of maritime law enforcement,"
she said.